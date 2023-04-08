National-level awards for five panchayats

Warangal: Telangana has won five Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar awards for the 2023 year, this in addition to the eight Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar awards, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The awards were announced by Bijay Kumar Behera, economic advisor of the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry. Union Panchayati Raj Ministry directed the State Government to send in its representative to receive the awards from the President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on April 17.

In a statement here on Friday, Errabelli said that all the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes are the brainchild of KCR. Both the programmes brought in a huge change in the rural and urban areas," Errabelli said. Meanwhile, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao greeted Errabelli and his ministry on their Twitter handles.

The details of the awards: Best Block (Mandal) – Thimmapur LMD in Karimnagar district; Best Zilla Parishad – Mulugu; Special Category Award - Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award – Mukhra (K) village under Echoda mandal in Adilabad district; Carbon Neutral and Urja Swaraj Vishesh award to Kanha village under Nandigama mandal in Rangareddy district; Non Financial Incentive – certificate category Urja Swaraj Vishesh award to Erravalli village in Siddipet district.