Nature Lover Ramaiah Gets Recovered

Padma Shri Vanjeevi Ramaiah, a nature lover who was admitted to the hospital with difficulty in breathing, has recovered. Relatives say he will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. It seems that Ramayya's saplings will be planted in the hospital premises tomorrow on the occasion of KCR's birthday. It is learned that Ramaiah was rushed to Khammam District Hospital on May 13 after he had difficulty breathing at his residence in Reddipalli.

Despite being treated there for two hours, there was no improvement in his health so, they shifted him to Gachibowli's AIG Hospital for better treatment. Nature lovers were in tension after learning that Ramayya had fallen ill. They posted on social media that he should recover quickly.

Ramayya who is a nature lover had trouble in breathing for a few days. No matter how difficult the situation is, he never postpones the planting program. He desires to keep planting saplings every day. In a recent interview, Ramaiah said that he will continue to plant plants till his last breath. Ramaiah, who has been planting seedlings for 50 years, has so far planted 3 crore seedlings. Nature lovers are happy to know that Ramayya has recovered.