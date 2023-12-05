Naveen Yadav honored future Chief Minister Revanth Reddy..

Telangana State TPCC President and future Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was felicitated by Jubilee Hills Constituency Congress Incharge Naveen Yadav at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

On this occasion, Naveen Yadav said that his efforts to bring the Congress party to power have received the support of the people of the state. Naveen Yadav expressed hope that Revanth Reddy's performance as Chief Minister will be very good and his rule will ensure the development and fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of the state. . Participants Sainath Yadav Sarat goud