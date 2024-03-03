NDSA expert committee to visit Kaleshwaram on March 6; Uttam assures full cooperation

Irrigation Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that, in response to the State Government's request, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has formed a six-member committee to inspect and study the designs and construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The expert committee is scheduled to arrive on March 6 for a thorough examination of the Kaleshwaram project.

Expressing a warm welcome to the formation of the expert committee, Uttam Kumar Reddy assured full cooperation from the State Government for its investigation. He emphasised that the government would prioritise the recommendations of the NDSA concerning the Kaleshwaram project.

The minister disclosed that the committee, led by J Chandrashekar Iyer, former chairman of the Central Water Commission, would investigate the reasons behind the sinking of Medigadda barrage pillars and observe any distress in the two upstream barrages, Annaram and Sundilla. The committee has been given a deadline of four months to submit its report to the National Dam Safety Authority.

The committee includes U.C. Vidyarthi, a scientist from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station Pune; R Patil, a scientist from the Central Water and Power Research Station; Shiv Kumar Sharma from CWC; Rahul Kumar Singh, Director of NDSA; and Amitabh Meena, Director of NDSA, as official members.

The minister emphasised that the committee was formed following a request for a comprehensive investigation into the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers and potential damage to the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

He said that the NDSA, which had inspected the collapsed Medigadda barrage, recommended the immediate emptying of water. Following inspections of the Sundilla and Annaram barrages, the Authority identified similar issues and directed that they be emptied. Based on the NDSA directions, the state government promptly released the water in accordance with the Authority's instructions. However, he said that the BRS leaders were trying to politicise the issue by demanding the filling up of those barrages.

He expressed regret that BRS leaders lacked technical knowledge and criticised the previous BRS government for its careless execution of the Kaleswaram project. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the previous government neglected quality, maintenance, construction, and designs, breaking all rules. He discredited the words of BRS leaders, stating that they hold no value.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Medigadda Barrage was like the heart of the Kaleshwaram project, which was built for Rs 94,000. However, he expressed disappointment that BRS leaders were trying to downplay the incident by stating that only one pillar of Medigadda had collapsed. He accused the BRS of irresponsibly risking the state and farmers' interests for political gains.

He reiterated the Congress Government's commitment to following the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority and the Expert Committee.