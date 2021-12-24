Nearly 40,000 students apply for inter result revaluation in Telangana

As many as 39,039 students have applied for the revaluation of answer scripts of the inter first year examinations while 4,200 students applied for recounting. It is known that around 51 per cent of students failed in the first year intermediate exams which resulted in the increase of number of students applying for revaluation this year.



Every year, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) receives less than 15,000 applications for revaluation and recounting.



TSBIE examination controller Sushil Kumar said that the board used to receive applications from the students who had not satisfied with their marks but this year, most of the applications have been received from students who failed in the examinations.



With the increase the number of students, the board has set up 13 revaluation centres this year besides procuring additional scanners. Sushil Kumar said that the revaluation and recounting of answer sheets will begin from December 24 with the scanning of all those answer sheets which will be sent to the evaluation centres later.

