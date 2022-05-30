Neeraj murder case: No involvement of girl’s parents, says police

HYDERABAD: In a twist in Neeraj honour killing case, police stated that they have not found any evidence to prove the involvement of Sanjana's parents in the murder of Neeraj Panwar, who was killed by his wife's relatives. According to the sources, Shahinath Ganj Police have arrested three more persons and the total number of persons arrested in the case rose to seven.

The interrogation of the four persons who were arrested in the case had led to the police identifying three persons -Abhinandan, Mahesh and Prashanth in the murder plan.

It is to mention here that the police had earlier arrested four cousins of Sanjana, the wife of Neeraj Panwar, who was brutally stabbed in front of his father Rajender Panwar on May 20.

A city court had granted the police four days of custody of the accused Vijay Yadav & Sanjay Yadav. Police have come to a preliminary understanding that the accused had committed the crime as they were insulted in public by their community members because of the girl's marriage to another caste boy.

The two accused have revealed that Sanjana was engaged to one of their friends and she rejected the alliance and married Neeraj and had left them. As Neeraj would frequently visit Shahinath Ganji & Begum Bazaar, people would mock them and they developed a grudge against him.

Sanjay Yadav & Vijay Yadav will be produced before the Nampally court on Monday. On the other hand, the police have decided to arrest Abhinandan & Mahesh, and Prashanth in the murder case.