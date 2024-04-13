Negligence of officials.. Memos issued to retired employees

Nagarkurnool: The first phase of election training camp was conducted in Nagar Kurnool district from 3rd to 8th April, training camp was conducted for the employees of four assembly constituencies in the local collectorate.

Collector Uday Kumar issued memos to 257 employees who were absent from this training camp. However, the list of those who issued the memos surprised the retired employees who received the memos as there were names of tens of retired employees and transferred employees.

The employees of many departments were surprised by this incident. Many people are alleging that there is a lack of coordination between the officials or similar mistakes in handing over the election duties to the employees. But it is noteworthy that most of them are employees of the district education department.

Many people are alleging that this development took place due to the negligence of the Collectorate administration and district education department officials in sending the names of the old ones. Many employers have alleged that issuing memos can lead to disciplinary action against the employee and cause the aggrieved employee to suffer. Many people in the district are expressing surprise over the duties of election training classes for retired employees and transferred employees. Many employees are angry with the behavior of the officials. Let's wait and see how the authorities will respond to this.















