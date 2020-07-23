New agricultural policy evokes good response in erstwhile Khammam district

Khammam: The State government's new agricultural policy has evoked good response in the erstwhile Khammam district as 98 per cent of farmers are cultivating crops as per the government suggestions. According to official records, the cultivation extent has been doubled this kharif season.

The farmers have completed 75 per cent cultivation and about to take up the remaining works. As per the advice of agricultural officers, farmers didn't opt for maize crop this year. An agriculture official said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's indirect warning that no Rythu Bandhu to those farmers, who will not cultivate as per the government's advice had worked.

This year's commercial cultivation extent is 63%, double to last year's 32%.

The officials of agriculture department advised the farmers to cultivate paddy in 2,30,000 acres, cotton in 2,43,537 acres, green gram in 22,000 acres, red gram in 10,000 acres, sugarcane in 6,425 acres, commercial crops in 2,55,407 acres, dry crops in 2,88,677 acres and other crops in 5,450 acres.

Out of the 5,18,677 lakh acres of normal cultivation area, 2,20,000 lakhs acres has been cultivated till date in both the districts.

K Raghava Rao, a farmer in Pallipadu village of Wyra mandal said that they trusted the government and followed its advice. He hoped that at least these farmers will get remunerative prices for their crops. The rainfall also supported farmers for cultivating more extent this kharif season.

According to the officials, 20 per cent rainfall was recorded, excess than normal rainfall in 20 mandals in Khammam district during this kharif season till today. Likewise, in Kothagudem district, 34 percent excess rainfall was recorded than normal.

Joint Director of Agriculture department K Abhimanyudu informed that the farmers are cultivating crops by following the government's advice in the district. "We are providing solutions and solving the problems in cultivation by giving proper suggestions and technical support," he added.