New corona strain creates panic in Jagtial district

Karimnagar: Two persons, who returned India in British Airlines, were reported to have contracted the new coronavirus strain, first found in UK, has created panic in Jagtial on Friday.

According to information, a person, resident of Muthyampet village of Mallial mandal in the district, was confirmed of infected with the virus. Six persons living in the same house also tested positive, the officials informed.

On the other hand, a person, who came from Dubai to Venkatapur village of Koratla mandal, was also tested positive for the new Covid strain.

Both the infected persons were shifted to TIMS in Hyderabad. One of them returned on February 25 and another on February 27 to their native village. Doctors are on the look-out of the list of the contacts of these two persons.