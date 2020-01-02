New divider damaged within 6 months in Toopran town
Medak: Divider constructed six months ago in Toopran town got damaged due to bad quality of work. Residents blame officials for not inspecting works while the works were being executed with substandard quality. Ironically, the incident happened in Chief Minister's constituency.
1 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT