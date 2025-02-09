New healthcare facility in city

Hyderabad: Due to irregular lifestyles, poor eating habits, and increasingly busy routines, many individuals are suffering from sleep disorders without even realising it and are also unaware of available treatments," said Dr. Harshini Errabelli, founder of sleep Therapeutics, interventional pulmonologist, and sleep specialist.

Sleep Therapeutics is a pioneering center specializing in sleep medicine, offering comprehensive treatment for various sleep disorders, including snoring, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, and sleepwalking.

The center is dedicated to serving the local community with cutting-edge care. As the first of its kind in the Telugu states, Sleep Therapeutics embraces an integrated, holistic approach to patient care Dr. Harshini further added.

The center’s initial branch is located in Jubilee Hills, with a second branch officially inaugurated. Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, former MP, said societal consequences of sleep disorders, citing cases where snoring has led to divorces and insomnia contributed to traffic accidents. He stressed that the lack of awareness about sleep issues remains a major societal challenge and called for both increased awareness and technological progress.