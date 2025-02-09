New initiative to make students job ready in pharma sector

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bridge the skill gap between academia and the pharmaceutical industry.

This collaboration is a significant step toward nurturing a skilled workforce tailored to meet the growing demands of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sector.

TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said, “This MoU is a step forward in empowering students with the right skills and opportunities. Also facilitate the students for their internships, projects, placements & Research pursuits. It will not only create a skilled workforce but also strengthen Telangana’s position as a hub for pharmaceutical and bulk drug manufacturing.”

RK Agarwal, national president of the Association said, “Our industry is experiencing a growing demand for skilled professionals, and this partnership will help prepare students to take on challenging roles in production and allied functions. By working closely with colleges, we aim to strengthen the talent pipeline and promote innovation in the API sector.”

The primary objective of this MoU is to align educational training with industry needs, ensuring that students are equipped with the practical knowledge and competencies required in areas such as pharma manufacturing, research and development (R&D), quality control (QC), quality assurance (QA), plant maintenance, safety, regulatory and environmental management.

The MoU would facilitate the development of industry-relevant curriculum and training programmes. Offer skill-building initiatives to enhance the employability of students. Provide practical exposure through internships, workshops, and live projects in collaboration with industry experts. Promote research and innovation to address emerging challenges in the pharmaceutical sector.

The partnership is expected to benefit thousands of students by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the API industry while also addressing the workforce requirements of the pharmaceutical sector.