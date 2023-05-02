Telangana: New Secretariat complex conferred with Indian Green Building Council Award

Hyderabad: The newly constructed Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Complex has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Green Building Council Award.

The members of the Indian Green Building Council called on Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at the Secretariat here on Monday and presented the award to him.

The award was presented to the State government for constructing the Secretariat with a state of art facilities and environmental friendly.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award, Minister Prashanth Reddy said that the entire credit would go to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the latter was a lover of environment and reminded that under the leadership of KCR, the green cover in Telangana was increased by 7.7 percent since the formation of the State.

The new Secretariat complex has been built as per the vision of the Chief Minister. The State government is also planning to install the solar power panels at the Secretariat in order to save electricity and to encourage renewable energy, Prashanth Reddy disclosed.