New Telangana food processing policy to be a game-changer

Hyderabad: The new Telangana Food Processing policy, approved by the Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday, is set to be a game-changer in the promotion of food processing industries in the agriculture-intensive T -State.

Under the new policy, Rice Mills, industries, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, flowers, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, milk, and dairy products food processing units would be set up. It was decided not to allow construction of any residential or other constructions in the buffer zone, which is within 500 meters around the Food Processing zones.

The prospective entrepreneurs were asked to apply before July 31 to avail the incentives offered to set up food processing units in the State. Since the yield of Paddy is increasing regularly, the setup of rice-based food processing units would be encouraged more.

It was also decided to take measures to set up a rural industrial environment zone through the processing units. The Cabinet hoped that with the development of the processing zones, there would be an incline in the economic activity, and creates more employment, and finally would lead to the development of the remote areas.

The government will encourage rural SC, ST women to get institutional opportunities in the zones. As part of the encouragement, the cabinet has decided to give several subsidies for the units established in the Processing Zones.

The Cabinet is of the opinion that the State has the capacity to process the surplus produce of the Agriculture, Horticulture, animal husbandry, milk, and fisheries, which was achieved due to a marked increase in the irrigation capabilities in the State.

The incentives include sanction up to Rs 20 Lakh as the 15 per cent of seed money, reimburse 10 per cent of the seed money interest. (85 per cent up to Rs 2 Crore), 33 percent subsidy on the purchase price of the land allocated for the eligible in the zones. (Up to Rs 20 Lakh), 33 percent subsidy on the land value not exceeding Rs 20 Lakh, officials said.