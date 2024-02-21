Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav meets Revanth Reddy, seeks blessings

Anil Kumar Yadav, the newly elected Rajya Sabha Member from Telangana State, recently received his certificate of election and took the opportunity to seek the blessings of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Yadav, accompanied by his family, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the opportunity to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha at a young age.

He acknowledged the honor of being able to participate in the house of elders and vowed to work diligently for the welfare of the people of Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Yadav on his election and wished him success in his new role as a member of the upper house of the Parliament.