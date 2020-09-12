Newly-wed woman bludgeons husband to death in Hyderabad

A 22-year-old woman bludgeoned her husband to death after a heated argument on Friday night. The incident took place under Tappachabutra police station limits in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, the accused, Samreen was got married to Mohammad Aslam, who was working in a furniture shop and is a resident of Mujahidnagar two days ago. On Friday night, the couple had a quarrel following which Samreen hit her husband with a heavy object who sustained serious head injuries.

Aslam was then shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The Tappachabutra police registered a case and took Samreen into custody. An investigation is underway.

In a similar case, a 32-year-old woman identified as Sukanya allegedly killed her husband Prabhakar as she could not tolerate her husband staying with another woman. The incident occurred in Andal Nagar in Moula Ali on June 20. She told the police that she was unable to bear the harassment and also angry over him for living with another woman following which she killed him.

The woman confessed that she smothered her husband to death and tried to portray is as a suicide, the police said. A case of murder has been registered and she was sent to remand.