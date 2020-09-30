NIMS course creating future leaders, CEOs of hospitals

Hyderabad: NIMS is inviting applications for Masters in Hospital Management (MHM) PG programme aimed at preparing highly qualified managers and administrators for efficient running of hospitals. This unique course started in NIMS in 2004 and this is going to be the 16th batch pursuing the two and half year course.



According to Dr M Ramesh, Academic in-charge for MHM course, the passed out batches had achieved hundred percent placement with some of them going up to the coveted post of hospital CEO also.

In addition to various medical and paramedical programmes, the institute felt the need for creating distinctly qualified teams of young managers for effectively running the hospitals and health care institutions. That's how the intensive Master's Programme in Hospital Management course came up for graduates from not only medical but also non-medical backgrounds. The expansive infrastructure and experienced faculty who have worked in the healthcare sector for more than two decades, provides an ideal atmosphere for pursuing the MHM programme, Dr Ramesh said.

The course curriculum is spread over four semesters of classroom instruction, practicals, and fifth semester of internship in a hospital. The first and second semester subjects offer an in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals of hospital administration with special emphasis on business environment, economics organisation theory, Human resources, decision analysis, and computers in administration. The third and fourth semester subjects offer exposure to operations management, research methods, hospital revenues and expenditures, etc.

The classroom sessions are designed for in-depth understanding of the field of hospital management with special emphasis on hospital services planning, hospital information systems. These courses strengthen functional skills and deepen the understanding of the multi-dimensional environment in which health care organisations operate.

Career prospects for the candidates in the Hospital Management Programme are excellent. The placement cell is in constant touch with the potential employer-hospitals and other healthcare organisations . Over 200 students from our institute have found placement in leading hospitals and healthcare institutions throughout India and abroad. Dr N Yobu, CEO of the noted Ramdev Rao Hospital in Kukatpally, was a student of the first batch that pursued MHM course at NIMS between 2004 and 2006. According to him, a hospital can run successfully if and only if it has able doctors on rolls as well as efficient administrators, who set things in place and ensures coordination and teamwork among all other departments and wings in the hospital. He said the NIMS curriculum for MHM is one of the best combining academic and practical experience hand in hand to prepare the best managers.

MHM course incharge Dr Ramesh said that the last date for sending applications is October 8 (online) and October 10 (in person) with more details available on NIMS website.