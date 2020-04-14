Nirmal Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui said 100% curfew in dist till April 30

Nirmal: Hundred per cent curfew will be implemented strictly in the district till April 30 and people should cooperate with the district administration, appealed District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui.

Speaking at a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner and police officials at the Collector's conference hall in Nirmal on Monday, the Collector said there are 14 containment zone in the city where 19 persons were diagnosed with coronavirus. Six containment zones are in Nirmal, two in Bhainsa, one each in Rachapur, Kanakapur and New Lingampalli in Laxmanchanda mandal, Pembi (Ryadari) and Kadam villages of Kadam mandal and Chakpelli of Narsapur G mandal. Disinfectant is being sprayed every day in the containment zones and medical teams with thermal scanner are screening people, he added. Musharraf urged the people not to come out of their houses unless and until its medical emergency. A street volunteer will be assigned for 20 to 25 houses in every street to bring essential items and eight vegetable markets were arranged in the town for the convince of the people. Markets will be open on alternative days from 6 am to 10 am.

Municipal Chairman Gandrath Eshwar, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, District Revenue Officer Someshwar, Additional SPs Srinivas Rao and Venkat Reddy and others were present.