Nirmal: Man gets 6 years in prison for killing wife

Nirmal: A district court on Monday sentenced a man for six years in prison for killing his wife, and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on him here on Monday.

The court found accused Palakar Sainath guilty of pouring kerosene and setting his wife ablaze in a fit of rage. Before succumbing to her injuries the victim gave a dying declaration which became key evidence in the case. After reviewing the evidence, Principal District and Sessions Judge of Srivani, sentenced the accused to 6 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000.

On this occasion, SP G Janaki Sharmila commended the Nirmal police and prosecution team for their strategic handling of the case and emphasized the department’s commitment to public safety and justice. She added that the police will continue to ensure that criminals face strict legal action and that necessary evidence is presented in court for securing convictions.