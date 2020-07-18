Nirmal: Race begins for municipal co-option members

Nirmal: Six months after the formation of municipal governing body, the government has issued notification for municipal co-option members, leading to rise in political heat in Nirmal, Khanapur and Bhainsa municipalities.

It should be reminded here that the election of co-option members was postponed due to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the district. After lifting the lockdown recently, the government has started the process and instructed the Municipal Commissioners and administration directors to start the selection process of co-option members of Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur municipalities.

In Nirmal district, selection will be held for two co-option members in Bhainsa; four in Nirmal; and two in Khanapur.

Soon after the notification was issued, several aspirants are making rounds to party senior leaders' houses. It learnt that, Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik will finalise candidates for Nirmal municipality. Party leaders Vajid Ahamed Khan, Chota Kaleem, Bahadur, Kotagiri Ashok, Somesh, Vijay, M Satyanarayana and others are expecting the seat in Nirmal.

In Bhainsa municipality, majority of the seats were owned by MIM and municipal vice-chairman Jaber Ahamed will select the co-option members.