Live
- 1win Brings Colors to India with a Joyful Holi Celebration
- At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
Nirmal: She Teams tutors students on women protection laws
Highlights
Nirmal: Under the aegis of She Teams an awareness progrmme was held at TGWRS in Sarangapur Mandal Jam village in the district on Tuesday. The...
Nirmal: Under the aegis of She Teams an awareness progrmme was held at TGWRS in Sarangapur Mandal Jam village in the district on Tuesday. The programme focused on women’ protection laws, She Team duties, human trafficking, eve-teasing, and crimes like POCSO.
Students were advised to stay away from social media, focus on their studies, and report any suspicious activities or incidents to the police by calling 100. The importance of education and safety measures was emphasised.
The event was attended by Sarangapur SI Srikant, She Team in-charge SI Persis, She Team members Radhika and Rajitha, Bharosa staff Sukanya and Uma Bharati, along with 393 students.
Next Story