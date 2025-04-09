Nirmal: She Teams tutors students on women protection laws

Nirmal: Under the aegis of She Teams an awareness progrmme was held at TGWRS in Sarangapur Mandal Jam village in the district on Tuesday. The programme focused on women’ protection laws, She Team duties, human trafficking, eve-teasing, and crimes like POCSO.

Students were advised to stay away from social media, focus on their studies, and report any suspicious activities or incidents to the police by calling 100. The importance of education and safety measures was emphasised.

The event was attended by Sarangapur SI Srikant, She Team in-charge SI Persis, She Team members Radhika and Rajitha, Bharosa staff Sukanya and Uma Bharati, along with 393 students.