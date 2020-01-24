Nirmal: Strive to build girls future

Nirmal: It is the responsibility of everyone to protect girls and lay foundation for their future in the country, stated District Collector M Prashanthi. On National Girl Child Day, she released wallposters at the Collectorate in Nirmal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the number of girls in today's society is lesser than that of boys, which is because of parents want to have sons more than daughters. Stating that one daughter is equal to ten sons, she asked the parents not to hate daughters, but to treat them with love and affection.

Prashanthi told the staff to paste the wallposters at bus stands, railway stations, government offices, main streets in the town. The State government had established KGBV Schools in every mandal to encourage girls' education and to develop them in all aspects. She gave a call to the people to respect girls.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer G Rajagopal, RDO Venkateshwarlu, DCPO Devi, Murali, CPO Raju, district coordinator Shanthi and others were present.