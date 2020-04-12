NIT Warangal bags project to fight COVID-19

Hyderabad/Warangal: National Institute of Technology - Warangal (NITW) Director, Prof NV Ramana Rao informed that the institute has bagged a project to fight against COVID-19.



In a statement on Saturday, he said that the award was given by the members of COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium. "This is a project consortium to help researchers by providing access to high-performance computing facilities available at NASA, IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and MIT, University of Pittsburgh and University of Illinois etc," he added.

World's topmost scientific members reviewed the project idea and awarded it to Dr Soumya Lipsa Rath and Dr Kishant Kumar of NITW. The project started from day one, after receiving the award to help fight against COVID-19. Computational studies on virus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for corona virus disease will be carried in a controlled environment of temperature and humidity. This will help the experimentalist to understand the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 at the molecular level, he said.