Nithyananda Satram opens today at Yadagirigutta

Yadadri: The All India Brahmin Nithyananda Satram Secretary Dr Venu Gopal stated that Karivena Nithyananda Satram is scheduled to open on Sunday at Yadagirigutta.

On Saturday, Dr Venu Gopal released a press statement with regard to organisation's activities.

He said that the Karivena Satram which has been running various charitable activities, goshala, vedic schools and old age homes in twelve piligrim places for the past hundred years is going to start its activities in Yadagirigutta as well.

Plans are afoot to acquire land for the construction of the building in Yadagirigutta and if all the members of the community extends their cooperation, he said.

He also said that the organisation has acquired land in the historic place Arunachalam and added that it was decided to set up new branches at Thirumala and Haridwar.