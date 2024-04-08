Nivedita to contest in Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll

  • Menu
The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao has finalised the name of Lasya Nivedita as the candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment for the bye election.

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao has finalised the name of Lasya Nivedita as the candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment for the bye election.

Nivedita is the sister of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita, who passed away recently in an accident, which led to bye-election for the constituency. The decision was taken after a meeting of the party leaders at KCR’s farmhouse on Sunday. Party leaders Harish Rao and Working President KT Rama Rao attended this meeting.

The party has to take a decision on the Warangal candidate after the exit of Kadiyam Kavya. Along with her father Kadiyam Srihari, Kavya left the party and joined Congress and also got the ticket.

Meanwhile, the party on Sunday announced incharges for the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency. The BRS working president announced a team of ten leaders who would be overseeing the campaign during the elections. The names include Ramprasad Ravulapati, Tandra Venkataramana Rao, Mane Ramakrishna, Bodeboina Butchaiah, Gudavarthy Narasimhamurthy, SaginiSrinivasaraju, Koteru Srinivasa Reddy, DoddiTatarao, Ramesh Goud and Sadanapalli Chittibabu.

