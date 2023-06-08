Nizamabad: BJP only capable of rising slogans, flays Kavitha

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday stated that the BRS party is like one big family. She said that KCR has a big heart with humanitarian values and added that the party’s “Atmeeya Samelans” are bigger than the public meetings of other parties. All those wearing a pink scarf have a great responsibility. Wearing a pink scarf means you have to work for the people of Telangana, she said. The schemes implemented by CM KCR should be brought to the people, she urged.

Speaking at an “Athmiya Sammelanam” programme in Nizamabad, Kavitha criticised that some political parties in contemporary times only raise slogans and do not tell the truth to the people about their anti-people policies. Kavitha charged that they (BJP) had done nothing to do with Kisan and those covered with a scarlet scarf have been a great hue and cry about the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”

She clarified that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has supported the families of the martyred jawans. Kavitha said that if there is any true patriot, it is CM KCR. She informed that the State government has spent 65,000 crore rupees for 65 lakh farmers in the State during the last five years. She said that other states of the country do not have governments that think about the poor. She also said that only Telangana government is thinking about poor people. The MLC said that She reminded that KCR kit scheme was implemented for pregnant ladies. She explained that now 66 per cent of births are taking place in government hospitals. The activists were advised to resolve the issues together with the officials if any scheme is not available to anyone due to minor technical problems.

“Let us follow the path of our leader KCR. Every day from morning to evening, KCR thinks of what new programme to bring for the people of Telangana. He is constantly thinking of what new scheme to bring for the welfare of Telangana people.” She commented. Kavitha praised the local MLA Ganesh Gupta for doing a wonderful job. She said that the leaders of other parties are coming forward to join BRS after seeing the good work he is doing.

She felt that people from other parties are spreading lies about BRS leadership on social media. Kavitha called upon the activists to counter strongly by telling 100 truths if the opposition tells one lie.