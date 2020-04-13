Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy tours the city on bike

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said the government had extended the lockdown until April 30 as number of positive cases were reduced during this period. The Collector along with Police Commissioner Karthikeya and Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil toured the town on Sunday to check the ongoing lockdown situation in containment areas. They visited Khilla Road, Barkatpura, Arsapally, Malapally, Autonagar, Fruits Market and Painter Nagar.

The Collector hoped that they may have fewer cases from next week due to the strict implementation of lockdown. He instructed the officials not to allow anyone into the containment areas and supply essential items through door delivery. Remining the government's ban on the spitting in public places, he warned anyone, who violates the government will be fined.

Police Commissioner Karthikeya said people can protect themselves from the virus by following the lockdown rules. He asked them to wear mask and not to come out unless it is urgent.