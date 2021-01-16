Nizamabad: Covid vaccination takes off, Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy expresses happiness

Nizamabad: Telangana State Roads & Buildings and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the Covid-19 vaccine was the result of 10 months of desperate efforts by scientists to make it available to the public.

Speaking during the inauguration of vaccination programme as the chief guest at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad district headquarters on Saturday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken all necessary steps to ensure successful completion of the vaccination process with good coordination between the Central and State governments. The first vaccine was given to a sanitary worker named Ajay. Prashant Reddy said the employee was in good health after being vaccinated. He said research conducted at various stages has shown that the vaccine was one hundred percent safe. Prashant Reddy said the decision to make it available to the public was taken only after it was estimated that it would totally prevent Covid-19. Therefore, he said, people should not give in to any myth and rumours about the success of the vaccine.

The R&B Minister inspected the vaccinated waiting room, vaccination room and observation room after the vaccination formalities. He interacted with the vaccinated warriors and asked about their feelings. The Minister said they had expressed complete satisfaction over the vaccination.

Prashant Reddy thanked all the scientists who had worked tirelessly for the invention of the vaccine for 10 months on behalf of the people in general and Telangana State government in particular. He recalled that the Prime Minister on Saturday formally launched the vaccination programme across the country and said three crore frontline warriors were being vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination is being done under a single umbrella as per the guidelines of the Central and State governments. The government was all set to complete the vaccination programme across the State, he said, adding that in the first instalment in the district, under Part-A, the Medical & Health Department will provide to selected public and private personnel. "In Part-A, we will provide vaccine to ICDS workers to a total of 15,000 people.

Similarly, we are going to give this vaccine to a total of 23,000 police personnel 8,000 revenue personnel in Part-B," he said. "On the opening day, we are vaccinating 30 people at each of the six centres in the district on Saturday. From January 18, the vaccination will be given to 42 PHCs, CHCs, government hospitals and four private hospitals in the district," the Minister added. Prashant Reddy said before increasing the number every day, the authorities had been directed to set up a vaccination centre for 100 people.

The Minister asked everyone to take two doses of the vaccine. He advised to take the second dose 28 days after taking the first dose. Prashant Reddy informed that the antivirus would develop in the body for 14 days after which the person would become corona-free and precautions must be followed. District Collector Narayana Reddy, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Legislators Rajeshwar Rao, Akula Lalita, Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, DMHO Sudarshanam, Hospital Superintendent Pratimaraj, Medical College Principal Indira, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, ACP Srinivas, officials, public representatives and others were present.