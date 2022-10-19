Nizamabad farmer hits the jackpot with dragon fruit

Nizamabad: Stuck in the traditional crop cycle of paddy and maize, farmers are living at the mercy of Central and State governments to sell their produce so that they can survive until another season.

But success stories of progressive farmers show that crop diversification can be a lasting solution to the problem. Farmers at Kanjara village in Mopal mandal in Nizamabad have taken the lead by adopting innovative methods to grow exotic crops like dragon fruit.

Md Tamem in Kanjara village saw his neighbour farmers struggling at the lKP purchase centres to sell their paddy and maize. He tried out crop diversification. Three years ago, while on a trip to Dubai with friends, he met with farmers who were growing dragon fruit. The Kanjara village farmer harvested 1.5 kg fruits per poll in the first year. A total of 447 polls of dragon fruits were planted in 0.32 hectare and he harvested a total of 670 kg fruits during first year of harvest and he got 200 Rs/kg price on his farm and he did not require going out to sell his fruits.

Tameem said that to grow this crop in an acre area, the cost of cultivation is around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh lakh. The progressive farmer explained that after three years of planting a dragon fruit plant, the fruit yield continues to come from June to December every year for 35 years. Md Tamem told The Hans India that once the plantation is ready, it bears fruits for 35 years-- a long- term profit and safe investment to come out of the paddy cycle.

A dragon fruit tree gives 40 quintals of yield per acre every year which sells for Rs 200 per kg and so a farmer can earn up to Rs 8 lakh per year per acre.

Md Tameem sells his produce all by himself without any middlemen. Store chains and traders contact him directly to buy when the crop is ready and he is free from the burden of transporting the dragon fruit as well. He now wants to set up his own marketing team to export dragon fruits under his brand name. Nizamabad.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy visited the dragon fruit field cultivated by an exemplary farmer and encouraged him.

The Collector observed with great interest this crop field, which is being grown experimentally in an area of one and a half acres, using completely organic methods without using chemical fertilizers.

The Collector asked Tamim for details about the farming practices and techniques followed in growing the dragon fruit. The farmer told the Collector that every acre of cultivated area yields up to 10 tons. The farmer said that there is a good demand for dragon fruit in the market not only in the country but also abroad. He said that even if the fruit yield is very low per acre, the income will be at least Rs 0 lakh. Tamim explained to the Collector that he had already sold 3 tons of fruit at the rate of Rs 200 per kg. The district Collector congratulated Tamim.

Speaking to The Hans India about the importance of crop diversification, Collector Narayana Reddy said that farmers can achieve economic progress by cultivating crops according to market demand. The Collector especially called upon the young farmers to come forward for cultivation of experimental crops in innovative methods. Tamim explained that the income of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre is obtained if the rice crop is grown traditionally.