Nizamabad: Farmers oppose land acquisition

Nizamabad: Salura, Salura Camp and Naganpally village farmers on Saturday protested against land acquisition in Nizamabad.

According to sources, the revenue officials with a proposal to expand the three-lane national highway 63 from Pune to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had taken up a survey on Friday and put up flag posts in some of the agricultural fields in Salura, Salura Camp and Naganpally in Bodhan mandal.

The farmers, who learnt about the situation, began protesting against the land acquisition for the expansion of national highway. The agitating farmers claimed that the government was destroying the lives of the people in the name of development.

During a protest at the national highway, a woman farmer identified as Gangamani and a farmer identified as Maruti alleged that taking the extreme step was the only option left to them if the government went ahead with the land takeover.

The protestors demanded that the revenue officials remove the flags from their fields. The farmers alleged that they were earning bread and butter through tilling the land and vowed not to hand over their lands to the government.