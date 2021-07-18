Nizamabad: Initiative launched to tap latent talents

Nizamabad: There is creativity in every person. If that talent is recognized it might contribute to social development, Nizamabad District Collector Narayana Reddy said, while launching an initiative called "Innovator in Every House" to identify the hidden talents of people and nurture new innovations.

The district administration is setting the stage for new innovations to enhance livelihood opportunities as well as provide flexible infrastructure to communities.

The people of the district are asked to give six sentences detailing any invention, that the collector will later shortlist for the exhibition. Collector Narayana Reddy has asked the people to send their applications and other details to a WhatsApp number 9100678543 .

District Collector Narayana Reddy said that applications will be invited from the public through an online medium as part of the "Intinta Innovator" programme to unleash the creativity of new entrepreneurs. The Collector said that a two-minute video with an explanation of the invention should also be provided. It is suggested to send the details to the given WhatsApp number by the July 25th.

Narayana Reddy explained that the Telangana State government has taken steps to explore the hidden creativity in the people and encourage them. He also asked the people to use this opportunity to create a special action plane to showcase new inventions.

"We are accepting applications online in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic," the collector said. He also said that in wake of the spread of corona virus, these inventions will be made available for public viewing through an online exhibition link. He explained that the first shortlist will be prepared from the applications received. Five inventions from each district will be selected and exhibited in Hyderabad on August 15 he said.

Therefore, the people of the district, the educated, the students, the new thinker must take advantage of this opportunity to come up with new ideas, creativity the Collector said.