Nizamabad: Local bodies electoral process difficult than LS, Assembly

Bodhan (Nizamabad): A training programme for Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers in view of ensuing municipal elections was held at Urdugarh in Bhodhan on Thursday. Addressing the participants, District Collector C Narayana Reddy highlighted the role of a returning officer in elections. The Collector said the local bodies electoral process is a bit more difficult than Parliament and Assembly elections.



The officials who perform election duties must be aware of the election regulations. The Collector said that these tasks can be handled carefully. Although there are many programmes from the release of schedules to the election day, they are somehow manageable. But the 10-hour polling is crucial, he said. The role of all employees in performing these duties is also crucial, the Collector said. In addition, the Collector urged the administration to know the full range of election regulations and have a good knowledge.

He said that our conduct and non-partisan duties will help to keep the election peaceful. He also said that the material should be checked wherever possible.

Each eligible voter should be allowed to vote if his name is on the voter list. He then visited the junior college where the nominees were receiving nominations and learned about the other arrangements with the returning officers. The help desk was asked for details about the information being provided to the visiting people.