Nizamabad: Move people from dilapidated houses to schools, instructs District Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy asked the local body public representatives to move the people living in any dilapidated houses in their area to schools or relatives' houses.

Warning that the old houses would be in a state of disrepair as it was constantly raining, he directed that steps should be taken to transfer such residents to nearby schools or relatives' houses.

Stating that streams, bends, ditches and ponds were overflowing due to heavy rains the district Reddy informed that a control room has been set up in the Collectorate to provide relief to the people in case of any inconvenience caused due to continuous rainfall.

He further said that the control room would be open 24 hours a day and appealed to the people to dial 08462 220183 or through e-mail - dronzb911@gmail. com if there is any inconvenience due to the downpour.

Reddy stated that the staff would take up relief measures as soon as problems were reported at the control room. Also, mandal and village level officials especially irrigation officials were ordered to constantly monitor the ponds and canals, he added.

Collector later suggested that the pond embankments should not be cut and advised the preparation of sandbags in advance.

Agriculture department officials have been directed to remain vigilant. Reddy stated that no casualties and no power outages were reported.

Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs are required to monitor their staff from time to time to ensure that no untoward incidents take place, to remove debris and to ensure that drainages do not overflow.