Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind meets Amit Shah

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday submitted a representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the State government 'unjustly' imprisoned four Hindu youth from Bhainsa for the past nine months. Similarly, 11 more from Bhainsa were barred from entering within a radius of 20 km of the town.

Arvind listed the grievances of the youths' families for the past several months under the 'dictatorial rule of MIM-KCR against Hindus'. "Singling out solely Hindus for the sake of vote bank politics has been brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister," he added.

The BJP MP lashed out at the State government dubbing it 'Razakar rule' in which only properties of Hindus will have to bear the brunt; they will be victims; they alone go behind bars, he alleged.

