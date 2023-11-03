Nizamabad: Mutyala Sunil Kumar makes a host of promises

Nizamabad: It was a dynamic campaign led by Congress party candidate Mutyala Sunil Kumar in Kodicharla, Chakiryal, and Sonpet villages in Mendora Mandal on Thursday. During his address to the residents Mutyala made several significant promises and criticised the ruling BRS party’s performance, particularly Minister Prashanth Reddy.

Mutyala expressed his concerns about the alleged exploitation of the people in the Balkonda constituency during the nine and a half years of BRS rule. He accused Prashanth Reddy of favouring a single contractor and siphoning off crores of rupees from public funds. He also pointed out that Chief Minister KCR had failed to fulfill his promises made five years ago regarding the procurement of turmeric through women’s associations, leading the people to lose trust in the current government.

The Congress candidate urged the locals to consider him as an MLA candidate in order to bring the Congress party back into power. He outlined a vision for transformative changes, including providing gas cylinders at an affordable price, a 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, and an annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for landless farmer laborers.

Mutyala also proposed the Mahalakshmi scheme, which would deposit 2500 rupees every month into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Additionally, he promised free bus travel for women, a 4000 rupee pension through the handover scheme, and free medical treatment up to 10 lakh under the health scheme.

Highlighting the increasing irregularities in the constituency and the sense of pride among the residents, Mutyala called upon the people to grant him the opportunity to serve as their MLA. The election campaign event saw the active participation of Mandal Congress party leaders and dedicated activists.