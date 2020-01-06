Nizamabad: PDSU condemns attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students

Nizamabad: PDSU Telangana University unit president J Rajeshwar strongly condemned the attack by masked men on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday night. Along with the unit members, Rajeshwar burnt an effigy of the assailants in the university premises here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Rajeshwar said it's not right to attack students, who are fighting against fee hike. Modi-led BJP government, which is afraid of student movement, is carrying out attacks on students with their party affiliates, he criticised. Alleging that the attacks on JNU students were planned jointly by the Varsity Governing Council and ABVP, he said the security officers, who were on night duty on the day of the attack, didn't provide security to the leaders of the student union from the attackers. They neither informed the police about the attack, he added.

PDSU leader Rajeshwar said it is not correct to attack the students, who are facing several problems. Accusing the university's governing body responsible for the attacks on the university students, he demanded harsh punishment to the accused.