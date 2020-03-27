Nizamabad: Self-quarantine best medicine to avoid corona infection

Nizamabad: In response to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's call to educate the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Nizamabad Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman Prabhakar Reddy inspected each and every house in Pamula Basti in the city on Thursday and explained the deadly effect of the virus and the measures to prevent from getting affected.

He suggested the people to maintain social distance every time and not to shake hands with others. Asking the people to avoid unnecessary travelling, the Chairman stated that self-restraint is the only medicine to avoid corona. He informed that the government will issue 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 cash to all ration card holders.