Nizamabad: Sneha Society celebrates New Year at special school

Nizamabad: Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction celebrated New Year at its Special School for the mentally retarded children.

Lions Club International's district governor E Veereesham attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing on the occasion, he said that celebrating the New Year with the differently-abled is of immense happiness.

He further added that the Special School is very holy and more pure than the temples.

On the occasion, the children presented cultural programmes. Lions Club of Bhavani distributed saris to 30 staff of Special Schools.

S. Srinivas, chairman of Lions Club of Bhavani, Lion PV Subba Rao , Lions Sridhar, M Narsaiah, Satyanarayana Swamy, Poornachander Rao, Ramu, Sai Baba Goud, Shri S Siddaiah, secretary, S. Jyothi, principal ,P Rajeshwari, vice-principal, and special educator N Vimala and Indira staff and children participated in the programme.

