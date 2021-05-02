Nizamabad: Task force inspects private hospitals

Nizamabad: The Task Force officers appointed by the District Collector conducted extensive inspections on the use of Remdesivir injections and oxygen stocks in private hospitals in Nizamabad city. On Saturday, the task force officials conducted a surprise inspection at Sri Lakshmi, Sri Vishnu, Thirumala, Sri Sai, Sai Ashwin, Jaya, Manorama, Vedansh, Sri Venkateswara, Surya, Pratibha and Kids Care hospitals.

The officers' cross-checked medicine stock details such as supply, use, storage etc.

Task force officers spoke to the family members of the patients over phone and collected details of how many injections were used. Information was obtained from them as to how much bill they had given, enquired if they were charged anything more than MRP.

DSCDO Sasikala, Industries Department General Manager Baburao, SC Corporation ED Ramesh, Drugs Department AD Rajyalakshmi and other Department officials conducted the inspection.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, in coordination with the authorities from time to time, issued various directions and instructions.