Nizamabad youth develops gun to shoo away monkeys

Nizamabad: Mahesh Reddy was constantly thinking of new innovations to break free from the antics of the monkeys. The idea of monkey gun was born from that.

Mahesh Reddy performed Monkey Gun at Nizamabad Parade Ground as part of Independence Diamond Festival celebrations. Pothu Kuri Mahesh Reddy came from a farming family of Yerragatla, Armoor division in Nizamabad district. His innovation name is monkey gun.

Speaking about his innovation he said, "I am a farmer faced lot of problems with monkeys, birds and pigs which are destroying my fields I used crackers for sending them away from my fields but it is very expensive and also it pollutes the environment. So I thoughts about this new idea instead of using crackers I prepared a monkey gun with PVC pipes and calcium carbonate and a lighter."

"I have taken 3 grams of calcium carbide into the instruments which is prepared with PVC pipes and added 5 ml of water to the carbide which taken into the pipe and I closed after10 seconds I hit the lighter already attached to the pipe then it makes bigger noise which covers 5 acres of my field, at every time only 25 paise may be the expenditure, it will more helpful to the farmers I prepared this instrument with only 500 rupees," he informed.

"Today I am participating in Indenta innovator programme at Nizamabad Parade ground on the occasion of Independent Day. Science Officer K Ganga helped me to participate in this programme," he added.

Minister Vimal Prashant Reddy and district Collector Narayan Reddy honred him with certificates on behalf of Telangana State Innovation Cell.