NMC cautions students on unauthorised medical colleges

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC), on Tuesday, issued an advisory alerting the students regarding unauthorised medical colleges and off-shore medical programmes.

The advisory issued by the NMC secretary Dr Raghav Langer has cautioned the students and all concerned stakeholders against unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country without requisite approvals from NMC and misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and offering admissions in medical courses that are not legally sanctioned. The advisory lists some important points that need to be kept in mind while taking admission in a medical course in India and the rules to be followed by the students who intend to pursue medical education in foreign countries.