No arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram 'Maatam' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Government on Thursday announced that it cannot make the arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram festivals because of the Covid guidelines and called upon the people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

The Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that there is a country-wide ban on the programmes which make people to congregate at one place in the wake of coronavirus. As per the Covid guidelines issued by the Centre, the State government has closed places like cinema halls, function halls, bars, pubs, clubs where large number of people gather. The schools, colleges and playgrounds have also not been opened. As it is important to save the lives of the people, all the programmes which have any scope for people to gather are controlled, said the Minister.

Reddy further said that the Centre had issued guidelines asking the States not to allow festivals with mass gathering, hence, people have been bound to celebrate festivals within their houses, since March 16. People have celebrated festivals like Ugadi, Sri Ramanavami, Good Friday, Ramzan, Bonalu, Bakrid and others at their home. The Independence Day and State formation Day was also celebrated without fanfare. "I request people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram 'Maatam' in their houses. Because of Covid rules, arrangements for mass processions and immersions cannot be made. Hence people should celebrate these festivals at their homes," urged Indrakaran Reddy.