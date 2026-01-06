No change in Shameerpet elevated corridors

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday stated that there is no scope for altering the alignment of the two elevated corridors at Shameerpet near Pallavi Villa Society, as the project has reached an advanced stage.

The minister was responding to supplementary questions regarding the elevated corridors. BJP member Palvai Harish Babu highlighted that road widening was affecting 300 middle-class families and sought to know if the alignment could be changed.

Sridhar Babu clarified that no change was possible, noting that one side of the corridor borders defense land and the other a lake, restricting alternatives. Regarding the RK Puram Road over bridge (RoB) and road under bridge (RUB), the minister said that a total of 54 properties belonging to BPL families were affected. He assured that compensation will be paid within two months.