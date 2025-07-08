No CM faced wrath of people like Revanth Reddy, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that no other chief minister than Revanth Reddy has faced so many abuses and insults across the villages in the history of Telugu states.

Ridiculing the criticism of KCR by Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said if he was sitting in the CM’s chair it is because of the BRS chief. He made these comments while addressing a group of Congress leaders and workers from Medak who joined the BRS party at Telangana Bhavan. Stating that the Siddipet was once known for pigs and donkeys, the BRS leader said that donkeys have now left from Medak except for one or two and these two would also leave soon.

Lashing out at the chief minister, Rao said, “We have seen NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah and KCR. No one faced the wrath of the people like Revanth Reddy. It is all drainage when he opens his mouth,” said KTR. He said that the chief minister promised loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh. The CM claimed waiving loans worth Rs 50,000 crore but washed off his hands by waiving just Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore. He assured RythuBandhu of Rs 15,000 for three crops but he gave just Rs 12,000 and wanted the farmers to celebrate and boasted that he will win 100 seats, said KTR.

Taking objections to the language used by the chief minister against the leader of opposition, KTR said, “Revanth should not forget that today he was sitting in the CM’s post only because of KCR. We were in power for ten years but never talked irresponsibly. Is this IndirammaRajyam? Booking cases against people who post against the government.”

Senior leader T Harish Rao said that earlier people used to say Siddipet means pigs and Medak means lots of donkeys. Now these places have been developed amazingly. There is Ramayampet Degree College, SC, ST Residential schools, KCR modernized the Ghanapuram canal. He ensured that even the last ayacut gets water. While KCR gave RythuBandhu in between cropping season, Revanth Reddy is giving in between the voting season. Lashing out at Irrigation Minister, Harish Rao said that Uttam Kumar Reddy always lies. “Is it not a lie that you are cheating by not turning on the motors in Kalwakurthy while the gates are being lifted in Pothireddypadu and taking Krishna water? Isn’t it true that lakhs of cusecs are going in Godavari? It is like the Revanth administration is sending water to Andhra and funds to Delhi,” said Harish Rao.