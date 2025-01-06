No competition between Telugu States: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that there was no competition between AP and Telangana, and rather, if both States make coordinated efforts, they may rise to a level that could pose a challenge to other nations.

While participating at the World Telugu Federation’s 12th Biennial Conference held at HICC, Revanth Reddy, downplaying the talk that the Telugu States were competing with each other, said that both have the potential to compete internationally. “The need of the hour is a change of mindset and to undertake a plan of action towards achieving progress. Rather than striving separately, it is better to place a unified struggle to achieve results and stand out at the international level. If there are any unresolved issues, they can be resolved by discussion. When the countries at war could resolve, why is it not possible that we settle the issues through discussions? I hope we shall be able to resolve all the issues,” he stated.

While inviting investments into Telangana, Revanth Reddy said that the NRIs help the State achieve its vision 2050 by partnering through their economic wealth as well as by sharing their knowledge. He explained how Telangana under the present government was transforming itself into a progressive State with upcoming airports in Warangal, Ramagundam, and Adilabad, besides the temple town of Bhadrachalam. He said that there was a proposal for a greenfield national highway to connect Machilipatnam port and also a dry port within Telangana for exporting goods.

Emphasising that generations of Telugu people spread across the globe stay connected with AP and Telangana, Revanth Reddy urged the families to continue the practice of speaking in Telugu unless and until it was essential to talk in another language. He felt that the Telugu people who are giving competition to Hollywood are slowly dwindling in asserting their role in politics. He lauded the efforts of N T Rama Rao for presenting the significance of the Telugu people and Telugu language at the global level. “Telugu is the second language at the national level with close to 18 crore speakers across the globe. But politically we are unable to assert, and it is time to ponder over it,” he pointed out.