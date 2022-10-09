No democracy in Telangana: YS Sharmila

Kamareddy: YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila commented that there is no democracy in Telangana, only a Taliban kingdom.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the YSR Telangana Party at Kamareddy Railway Station on Saturday, Sharmila said that if YSR was alive, they wanted to give water to lakhs of acres in Kamareddy district through Pranahita-Chevella. She alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did injustice to Kamareddy in the name of Pranahita project redesign. She said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy noticed that there was a drinking water problem in Kamareddy during his padayatra. She said that after becoming the CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rajasekhar Reddy spent Rs 200 crores to solve the problem of drinking water and gave tap (Nalla) to every house. Sharmila mocked that whatever the Mission Bhagiratha scheme is, it is copied from YSR Kamareddy's drinking water scheme.

Sharmila said that YSR has constructed 20 thousand Indiramma houses and sports complexes for Kamareddy constituency. She alleged that YSR gave 22 sub-stations to Kamareddy constituency and made Shabbir Ali State minister to give more priority to minorities. She reminded that the TRS party has now transformed into the BRS party.

She made fun by saying, "Do you know what BRS party means? It is a bar and restaurant party." She criticised that the Telangana model will be implemented in the entire country. Do you know what the Telangana model means to pile up debts to the State which has a surplus budget. The Telangana model is to deprive women of protection.

"Kamareddy has an MLA named Gampa Govardhan. He was elected as an MLA four times but what he did for the constituency was nothing," she alleged.