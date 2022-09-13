No DJs in pubs from 10pm to 6am: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday passed orders that no DJ should be played in any pub from 10 pm to 6am. According to the City Police Act and Noise Pollution Regulation, loudspeakers are allowed only up to the specified limit and no sound system is allowed at night.

The High Court questioned how pubs were allowed in places where houses and educational institutions were located according to excise rules. The Court ordered the Excise Department to file a counter on the basis of which permission was granted to pubs. Recently, a petition was filed in the High Court on the matter of Tat Pub.

High Court Advocate Kailash Nath argued on behalf of the petitioners. The Court issued notices to the Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to ensure that no pub plays DJ between 10pm and 6am.