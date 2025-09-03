No entry for Kavitha into Congress

Hyderabad: Amid rumours of MLC K Kavitha joining Congress, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud ruled out any such possibility. Describing her suspension as the BRS’ internal matter, he clarified that there remains no place for her in the Congress.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud described Kavitha’s statements against BRS party leaders as nothing but a ‘new drama’ unleashed by the KCR’s family. Describing KCR’s family as a gang of thieves, he felt that the internal clashes in KCR’s family come in the open only due to differences in share spoils. He described the latest episode within BRS as the attention diversion to shield KCR from facing inquiry over the Kaleshwaram project. “Kavitha is parroting words, as without KCR’s orders, nothing can move an inch. If Kavitha’s words are true, why didn’t they take action against Harish at that time?” he asked.

Over the issue of CBI inquiry, Mahesh Goud said that Ghose Commission conducted a thorough inquiry and exposed the facts. “A comprehensive inquiry was held and KCR, Harish Rao were found guilty. Based on Justice Ghose’s report, after discussion in the Assembly, it was handed over to the CBI. For years, BJP leaders from Nadda onwards repeatedly said Kaleshwaram turned into an ATM for KCR’s family. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay – come forward, Kaleshwaram case has gone to CBI Court. Truth must be revealed. If investigation is deliberately delayed, it will prove once again that BJP and BRS have compromised together,” he said. Responding to Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s post that Congress ‘bowed to truth and agreed to hand over the case to CBI’ on X social media platform, PCC president responded. He stated that from day one, Telangana Congress has been crystal clear, as the real culprits behind the Kaleshwaram scam are none other than KCR and Harish Rao.

“Unlike your BJP, which plays hide-and-seek, we proved it through NDSA, Vigilance, CAG and now the PC Ghose Commission report. But in the Assembly your party sat silent, without courage to even utter their names. If we use state agencies, you scream ‘revenge politics’. That’s why we demand your BJP-led central government order a CBI probe and let the nation hear from CBI itself that KCR & Harish Rao looted Telangana’s public wealth. Congress has exposed the scam, now BJP has only one option…Show spine and send KCR & Harish Rao to CBI inquiry,” he argued.