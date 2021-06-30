No job postings for last 7 years in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

A generation of young people suffered losses with no job opportunities in Telangana for the last seven years, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with DCC presidents, Revanth said that around 1.9 lakh jobs are vacant in Telangana. "The COVID-19 pandemic further pushed the poor into the abyss. People are being tormented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the coronavirus. All the issues will be resolved when the Chief Minister steps down from power," he said.



He criticized the Chief Minister for giving 3 per cent funds to the BCs in the state budget and said that the funds related to the BC welfare are not being released. "He turned a blind eye to the attacks on dalits and illegal arrests in the last seven years. Social justice could be achieved when the CM steps down from the throne," the Congress leader said.

