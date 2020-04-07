No new Coronavirus positive cases in Warangal district: DMHO

In a statement, DMHO Lalitha Devi said there are no new Coronavirus positive cases reported in joint Warangal district. Recently, 35 suspects samples were sent to the lab for Coronavirus testing, which resulted in negative. She further said that the samples of the family members of the people who visited the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz from the district were also sent for testing, the reports are yet to be received.

As per the media bulletin released by Minister of Health Telangana on Monday (April 6th) on districts wise breakup on the status of Coronavirus positive cases, 308 COVID-19 active cases reported across the state, where 45 victims discharged from the hospital and 11 died with the virus. Sor far, Warangal Urban has recorded 23 Coronavirus positive, one got cured and came out from the isolation ward.